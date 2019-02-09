Lonzo Rivers found guilty of murder on final day of trial

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A jury found a man guilty of murdering a 25-year-old Toledo man. He was not found guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.
Lonzo Rivers was convicted for shooting and killing Dakoda Rogers in November 2017.
Rivers admitted to shooting Rogers, but says it was in self defense. Rivers said he thought Rogers had a gun, which provoked him to shooting into Rogers’ car.
The shooting happened at a gas station in south Toledo when Rivers and Rogers were meeting up over an incident of alleged blackmail.
Rivers says Rogers was blackmailing him for an alleged sex DVD.
The prosecution says Rivers set Rogers up because he was impatient for police action.
Prosecution said Rivers knowingly had his friends restrain Rogers, blocking him in. Then, prosecutors say, Rivers purposefully shot Rogers twice.
The defense said Rivers shot Rogers in self defense and said prosecutors stretched the evidence in the case.
The defense wanted Rivers convicted of manslaughter, but the prosecution pushed for murder, aggravated murder, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.