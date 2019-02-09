International Cat Show brings the world of cats to your own backyard

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It was a feline frenzy on Saturday in Maumee. The Toledo Cat Show took over the Lucas County rec center for the weekend, drawing hoards of people eager to see cats from all across the globe.
Toledo’s show has been around since 2000 and is one of the largest cat shows in the world, featuring 71 different breeds.
The animals range from exotic breeds like Bengals to common household pets such as the Abyssinian.
Judges fly in from all over, several traveling internationally, to choose the best cats in each category and share their expertise.
Becoming a judge is no easy feat. It generally takes about 8 years to become certified, including an extensive test that takes up to six months to complete. By the end, these judges are expected to have 60 cat breed standards memorized.
You may be wondering how a cat is even judged. Unlike dogs, you can’t exactly parade a cat around a ring.
Judges simply look at how well each cat fits within their specific breed standard. They look at traits like color, head shape, body length and even socialization.
The show is more than just a competition. Cats are available for adoption as well. However, even the adoptable pets get to compete, so you could have the chance to bring an award-winning cat back home with you.
Toledo’s cat show continues on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It only costs $4 for spectators of all ages.
Also available for purchase are raffle tickets, cat toys, t-shirts, hats and more. If you get hungry, food is available as well.
Guests are sadly not allowed to bring their pets from home unless they are already part of the show. However, if you think your cat is something to brag about, you can enter next year.
