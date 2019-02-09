‘Dine in the Dark’ fundraiser helps pair kids with guide dogs

FINDLAY (WTOL) - A fundraiser is taking place in Findlay on Saturday for one of only three non-profits in the country pairing guide dogs with children.
For Darci Hooks, Lodestar has opened up a new world for her son.
It’s hard to imagine Caiden without his dog by his side now, but just over after meeting, Jaina is now how he sees the world.
At just 4 years old, Caiden’s eyes were removed due to a rare form of eye cancer.
It wasn’t until he was a teen, however, that Darci found Lodestar’s Guiding Angels for the Blind and started the process of getting a guide dog.
Lodestar rescues shelter dogs and trains them for the service.
“It’s everything I’d imagined. These kids have greater confidence. They’re ready to take on the world, and I think the dog definitely helps that,” said Melissa Schroeder, president and CEO of Lodestar.
Caiden wrestles, plays music, he’s everywhere. So to pull a dog out of a shelter, we were kinda concerned it wouldn’t fit his lifestyle - so she had an idea of raising a puppy that it would grow up with Caiden, so she just thinks that’s normal," Darci.
Caiden also has a mild form of autism.
“He’s almost just as much of a guide dog as she is an emotional support dog even though she wasn’t trained for that, that was just the secondary bond that has occurred,” said Darci.
Guiding Angels for the Blind’s annual fundraiser “Dine in the Dark" is on Saturday.
It’s at the University of Findlay in the Alumni Memorial Union on Frazer Street.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with lights going out and dinner starting at 6 p.m.
