Chocolate Crawl kicks of Winterfest BG Chillabration

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - A cascading fountain at Waddington Jewelers was just one of the 40 stops Friday night along Bowling Green’s Chocolate Crawl.
Crawlers dipped strawberries, pretzels and marsh mellows into a waterfall of sweetness.
“What’s not to like about chocolate? Enjoy caffeine, sugar. I like it all,” said Marilyn Levinson.
The crawl was a benefit for the United Way of Wood County. There were 500 people who turned out to raise $7,500 and satisfy their sweet tooth.
“I’m going crazy tonight,” laughed Megan Wortman.
The crawl was the kickoff for the Winterfest BG Chillabration which runs all day Saturday featuring ice sculptures, craft beer, food, entertainment and an appearance by Olympic skater and BG native Scott Hamilton
“We do it to get people out in the middle of winter. Lets get out of the house. So cold, got a beautiful sunny day tomorrow. C’mon out and enjoy it with us,” recommended Chillabration board member Wendy Chambers.
At Aardvark Screen Printing you couldn’t eat chocolate but you could sure smell it. They were giving away chocolate scented t-shirts.
“It’s chocolate scented ink that we use to print the t-shirt. Smell of the ink is good for up to forty washes,” said Kimbrough Polinsky of Aardvark.
Now back to eating chocolate, at Sam B’s, a chocolate caramel truffle was served up. Goes great with a glass of wine too.
“Chocolate goes well with everything. But I would also say that our wine is extensive and you can find something to pair with anything” said Ann Pantenburg of Sam B’s.
The Chocolate Crawl; a perfect diet for folks who don’t consider themselves overweight just chocolate enriched.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.