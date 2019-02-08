Weekend may bring some snow

TOLEDO (WTOL) -
The weekend will start off very cold. It will be more comfortable though Saturday. You can expect plenty of sunshine, lighter winds and highs in the 20s.
Sunday will bring cloudy sky and a chance of snow developing into the afternoon. Any amounts should be rather light and more likely into the evening hours.
Overnight: remaining breezy into the early morning. lows near 10 above.
Saturday: mostly sunny, light winds. highs middle 20s.
Sunday: chance of light snow. up to 2″ possible in the afternoon. highs around 30.
Next week: ALERT DAY Tuesday for rain likely. a wet pattern through the week.
