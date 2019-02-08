Two ways to win free food for a year and more National Pizza Day deals

Author: Ian Hill, Shopping | Published: 9:36 AM EST February 8, 2019 | Updated: 9:46 AM EST February 8, 2019
How much do Americans love pizza? The Washington Post reported in 2015 that 350 slices of pizza are sold every second in the U.S., and that Americans eat 3 billion pizzas every year.
So it makes sense that America would have a National Pizza Day.
The cheesy holiday will be observed Saturday, and several pizza chains are offering deals to mark the day. There are also at least two National Pizza Day contests for which the prize is free food for a year.
"Simply post a photo on your page alongside a thank you note to pizza for saving parents like you from dinnertime chaos," the frozen pizza retailer wrote on its Facebook Page. "Posts must tag @RedBaronPizza and use the hashtag #ThankYouPizza to qualify. Entry period ends at midnight on 2/9."
Topper's Pizza, meanwhile, will give one customer free food for a year in honor of National Pizza Day. Customers who buy a "Pick Any 2 or More" deal through Saturday are automatically entered. The deal includes any house or three-topping pizza or Topperstix for $9.99 each.
Even if you don't win, there are still lots of ways to save money on food on Saturday. Here's a list of pizza deals and National Pizza Day-themed promotions for 2019:
Chuck E. Cheese: free upgrade to an extra-large pizza when you buy a large pizza and use code 4860 at the register.
Domino's: $5.99 mix-and-match deal. Choose two or more items, get each item for $5.99. Items that are part of the deal include a medium two-topping pizza, bread twists, stuffed cheesy bread and eight-piece boneless chicken. Also, $7.99 large or pan three-topping pizza, order online carryout only.
IHOP: For customers in Dallas, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, IHOP is offering the Pancizza: a $4.99, 7-inch pizza-themed pancake.
Little Caesar's: free two-liter of Pepsi with any online purchase and the code FREE2L1.
Marco's: $6.99 each for two medium, one-topping pizzas.
Papa John's: $12 any large specialty pizza.
Pilot Flying J: free slice of pizza Sunday through Sunday for Pilot Flying J app users; first-time users also get a free drink.
Pizza Hut: $7.99 large two-topping pizza, online only; $10.99 any large pizza when you use the promo code “THANKYOU” at checkout.