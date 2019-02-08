2 Toledo men charged with firearms crimes

By WTOL Newsroom | February 8, 2019 at 9:57 AM EST - Updated February 8 at 9:57 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Two Toledo men were charged Friday with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Darius Johnson, 30, possessed a Taurus PT-111 pistol on Jan. 16 despite previous convictions for felonious assault and robbery, according to the indictment.

The indictment says Robert Winston, 58, was in possession of a Smith and Wesson .380-caliber pistol on January 9 despite previous convictions for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, trafficking in heroin and numerous other crimes.

Officials say their cases are being prosecuted as part of “Project Safe Neighborhoods,” a gun violence reduction program administered by the Department of Justice that targets armed criminals for federal prosecution.

