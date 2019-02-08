TARTA Task Force formed by county commissioners meets to find solutions

CENTRAL TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - It seems out of place that a city like Toledo, rooted in automotive history, would have a public transit system that is floundering.
To solve the problems of TARTA cutting service due to a lack of funding, Lucas County Commissioners have set up a task force full of community leaders
Lucas County Commissioners are fighting to restore and keep the bus service TARTA alive.
On January 6 2019, there was no Sunday bus service for the first time since 1988.
That's just one of the many cutbacks TARTA has made
The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority Community Task Force met for first time today to figure out what needs to be done to secure the future of public transportation in the Toledo area.
Bringing back Sunday service is of top priority. It restricts many from getting to worship service as well as to work.
These cuts have taken a toll on many commuters, which was a known quantity from the beginning.
Bruce Baumhower, president of UAW Local 12 came to today’s meeting as a task force member, and left as the committee chair. He is passionate about transportation, and explained the importance of having TARTA for union workers to get to their jobs.
“We have a lot of young men and women who work in our plants right out of high school, don’t even have cars yet, and TARTA is what gets them to work and back. That’s just one issue, of course, it’s bigger than that, it’s a community issue, and public transportation is one of the most critical things of any successful community, so if there’s anything we can do to help out, we want to. What a team the commissioners appointed, and looking forward to working with them," he explained.
Before the meeting even began, we learned that a sub-committee was formed looking to get TARPS service started back up on Sundays for the elderly and disabled.
TARTA has access to a $195,000 federal grant, as long as the funds are matched.
The Area Office on Aging is a part of a sub-committee working to fundraise from community stakeholders just for that.
President and CEO of the Area Office on Aging, Billie Johnson is also the head of the subcommittee to restore paratransit service through TARPS.
“We’d like to start it April 1st. Not that it’s going to be on April Fool’s Day, but we really want this service started. We’d love for it to start sooner than that, but if we can get it started April 1, and have enough funding to take it to the end of December, during that period of time, we’ll also be working with TARTA and with the task group to make sure we can sustain this effort," she said.
These meetings will be going on every other Thursday until permanent resolutions are made and quality bus service can be restored.
They are free and open to the public.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.