TARTA Task Force formed by county commissioners meets to find solutions

“We have a lot of young men and women who work in our plants right out of high school, don’t even have cars yet, and TARTA is what gets them to work and back. That’s just one issue, of course, it’s bigger than that, it’s a community issue, and public transportation is one of the most critical things of any successful community, so if there’s anything we can do to help out, we want to. What a team the commissioners appointed, and looking forward to working with them," he explained.