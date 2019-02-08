Stolen SUV crash in Whitehouse left wires down, road closed for a time

WHITEHOUSE (WTOL) - A crash in Whitehouse left wires down and a road closed for a time.
The crash happened on Monclova Road near State Route 295 .
Police say the driver crashed into a pole and ended up on its side in a ditch.
Crews had to wait for Toledo Edison crews to shut power off to the downed wires, which were left on top of the vehicle, before they could begin cleanup.
No one was inside of the SUV when crews arrived. Police say the SUV was recently reported stolen.
The road has since reopened.
