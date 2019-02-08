Some without power Friday morning due to wind

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Some Toledo Edison customers are without power Friday morning due to strong winds.
The counties with the most outages in our area are:
- Fulton County - 31 outages
- Lucas County - 15 outages
- Ottawa County - 35 outages
- Sandusky County - 10
- Wood County - 18
Power is expected to be restored to these areas between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., according to Toledo Edison’s website.
Check out Toledo Edison’s Power Outage Report for more information.
