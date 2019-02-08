Some without power Friday morning due to wind

By WTOL Newsroom | February 8, 2019 at 4:45 AM EST - Updated February 8 at 4:45 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Some Toledo Edison customers are without power Friday morning due to strong winds.

The counties with the most outages in our area are:

  • Fulton County - 31 outages
  • Lucas County - 15 outages
  • Ottawa County - 35 outages
  • Sandusky County - 10
  • Wood County - 18

Power is expected to be restored to these areas between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., according to Toledo Edison’s website.

Check out Toledo Edison’s Power Outage Report for more information.

