$1.1 Million grant awarded to youth workforce program in Fostoria

FOSTORIA (WTOL) - A program aimed to help young people who never graduated high school get job training has received a large federal grant to make it a reality.
The Fostoria YouthBuild program is a partnership between more than a dozen Seneca County organizations.
It recently received a 1.1 million Federal grant to work with 62 Fostoria residents between 18 and 24 years old who have not graduated high school, are exiting foster care, or have been adjudicated by the court.
The program is three years long, and at the end will allow the youths to receive their GED and get on the job construction trade training.
“Employers primarily want people with a diploma or a GED, so this will help them on that aspect. But they will also be going into the workforce with some skills and they’re certificates,” said Carol Kern, business services consultant with Ohio Means Jobs Seneca County.
One of the program partners is the Seneca County Land Bank.
So Fostoria YouthBuild participants will get a chance to renovate a home on South Main Street, utilizing the skills they learn in the classroom.
Program leaders are confident that the people who complete this program will have a great chance in starting a new career.
Enrollment for the Fostoria YouthBuild program opens on May 1st.
