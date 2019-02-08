Malachi Barnes’ mother pleas for suspect to turn himself in

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Malachi Barnes’ mother, Christian Hair, is asking for K’veon Giles, a suspect in her son’s shooting death, to turn himself in as of Thursday night.
“It’s just a matter of time before they get caught really, my best thing would be to just turn yourself in,” Hair said. “TPD has done their job and continues to do their job.”
Malachi’s mother is reminded every day of the Malachi, as his younger siblings and playmates ask questions and don’t fully understand he’s not coming back.
"Tamyra, that was her best friend, and she asks a lot of questions and me, just being a parent, there's only so much I can answer," Hair said.
Hair is relieved to see progress is being made in getting justice for her son, but she's still grappling with the new reality that she'll never see him again.
Now, she's getting by the only way she knows how.
"Second by second, minute by minute, day by day, I mean that's all we really can do," Hair said.
She said the only way there will truly be justice for her son is for gun violence to stop.
“Just stopping all the foolishness that’s going on in the streets really, and more so the community coming together,” Hair said.
