Local high school students help build tiny homes for homeless veterans

SANDUSKY (WTOL) - Local high school students are putting their skills to the test. They’re building tiny homes for those in need.
With every board cut and every screw drilled, Sandusky High School carpentry students are working to put a roof over the heads of some deserving service men and women.
“We’re going to be doing a transitional-type program. We’re going to house veterans for one year. They’re going to be referred to us by veterans services as well as the VA,” said Alysia Gilliam, founder of Crystal Tower Women’s and Children’s Shelter.
Gilliam saw the need for our homeless veterans and came up with Project Artemis. She enlisted the carpentry students, along with students at Ehove vocational school to build six tiny houses that will eventually be transported to Mansfield, Ohio and become a fresh start in late spring, or early summer.
“We’re gonna take in an array of families. We’re going to work with them and get them back on their feet. Get them counseling, if needed. Basically we’re going just try and rehabilitate their lives,” said Gilliam.
For the students, it’s a win-win. They’re not only honing their skills, but they’re also giving back.
“They really need somewhere to stay and we got to build them for them, so I feel good about myself,” said Sandusky High School Senior, Malek Campbell.
Project Artemis is still in need of materials for the homes and also tradesmen who want to donate their skills. You can get connected by emailing Alysia Gilliam at agilliam10@aol.com.
