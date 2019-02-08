It’s a Chillabration this weekend in Bowling Green!

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - Fight cabin fever and embrace the season this weekend!
Head to Bowling Green for the annual community-wide event, Winterfest BG Chillabration.
The event will feature a Frozen Swamp Tent in downtown Bowling Green. The tent is surrounded by an ice garden with carving demos, a Winter Market, live entertainment, snacks, craft beer and wine, plus carriage rides.
BG City Park, Slater Family Ice Arena, Black Swamp Curling Center and the Wood County District Public Library all will be holding great events for the whole family!
Contact each venue for details on the events they’re planning!
Chillabration’s Facebook page is here: https://www.facebook.com/events/bg-chillabration/1131879376928272/
- BG Curling Center Events: http://www.bgcurlingclub.com
- BG Parks & Recreation Events: http://www.bgohio.org-parks
- Slater Family Ice Arena and Stroh Center Events: call 419-372-0000
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.