Grammy Red Carpet show rolls out at 7 p.m., followed by awards at 8 p.m.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammys will be handed out in 84 categories on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Grammy Red Carpet Live show, with the glitz, glamour and “what are they wearing??” kicks off at 7 p.m.

Only about 10 actual awards will be seen on the CBS broadcast, which starts at 8 p.m. The show traditionally is filled with lots of musical performances, rather than a slew of award.

The rest will be given out during a pre-show that can be viewed on Grammy.com.

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with eight.

Performers on the broadcast include Diana Ross, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga, Kacey Musgraves and Travis Scott.