Florida politician accused of licking men’s faces has resigned

MADEIRA BEACH, FL (Gray News) - The Florida Commission on Ethics fined Nancy Oakley $5,000 last week.
A few days later, she resigned her position as a city commissioner for Madeira Beach. The city commission censured her for a Nov. 2012 incident in which she allegedly licked the face and groped then-City Manager Shane Crawford, according to WFLA.
The incident happened at a fishing tournament in the Bahamas.
The Washington Post reported Oakley saw Crawford there with Cheryl McGrady. Crawford and McGrady have since married, but they were seeing other people at the time of the incident.
Oakley, who suspected them of having an affair, asked McGrady to leave a meeting. Afterwards, she allegedly licked Crawford’s face, groped his crotch area and rear end.
Crawford reportedly told her that was inappropriate. Oakley, in turn, threw an unsuccessful punch at McGrady.
Oakley maintained her innocence in her resignation letter, denying she ever licked any man’s face. She revealed her plan to appeal the ruling, but a Tampa Bay Times report showed her term was ending in March and she was not seeking re-election.
Even so, three other men came forward and claimed that she had licked their faces before, the Huffington Post reported.
“The act of licking a person on the face and neck is too unusual to be contrived by multiple witnesses and multiple victims,” Administrative Law Judge Robert S. Cohen wrote in the ethics commission report.
