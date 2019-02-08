First Alert Forecast: Cold and windy morning, single digit wind chills

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It is windy, brisk and much colder this morning. Temperatures will tumble toward 20 degrees through daybreak with wind chills in the single digits.
A Wind Advisory is in effect through mid-morning for wind gusts over 45 mph. It will be windy and very cold this afternoon with highs only in the middle 20s.
Winds will gust 30 to 40 mph through the afternoon. Lows in the single digits will be expected tonight.
Cold again into Saturday with highs remaining in the 20s. Sunday will have a chance of light snow showers with highs back into the lower 30s.
