Driver hurt after crash in Maumee

MAUMEE (WTOL) - A crash on shut down Conant Street near Illinois Avenue in Maumee Thursday night.
The crash happened when a driver veered across the road and hit a pole, sheering off the pole.
Wires were also left dangling across the street.
Police say the man went to the hospital with minor injuries.
Toledo Edison crews were on scene to begin repairs to the pole and downed wires.
Police blocked off the road to traffic while the repairs were taking place.
