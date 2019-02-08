Bringing back the 80s: Aldi releases cheese named after 80s hits

(WTOL) - Ahhh, the 80s. From the style to the music, you can’t deny the impact the era had on future generations.
That’s probably why Aldi decided to release six different kids of cheese, all named after iconic 80s hits.
According to Better Homes & Garden, the cheese is part of the Aldi Finds program, which consists of fun but limited-time only products.
You can get these cheeses for just $3.49 at select stores (you can probably figure out all the names, but we’ll help you out for those who don’t know):
- Total Eclipse of the Havarti - named after Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart
- Wake Me Up, Before You Goat Goat - named after Wham!'s Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go
- Sweet Cheddar of Mine - named after Sweet Child of Mine by Guns N’ Roses
- Girls Just Wanna Have Fontina - named after Girls Just Want to Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper
- Billie Goat is My Lover - named after Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.