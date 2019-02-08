Brandi Carlile as nervous for Clive Davis’ gala as Grammys

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016 file photo, Clive Davis arrives at the 2016 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Brandi Carlile says she is feeling the pressure of performing at Clive Davis’ star-studded party the night before the Grammy Awards. While sitting alongside Davis, the singer said Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, she is just as nervous taking the stage at his pre-Grammys gala Saturday, Feb. 9, than performing at the actual Grammys the following evening. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File) (John Salangsang)