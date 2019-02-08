Boil advisory lifted in Swanton following flooding at nursing home

SWANTON (WTOL) - The boil advisory in Swanton has been lifted for the affected residents following a nursing home flood.
The boil advisory was issued early Thursday morning due to a flood at the Swanton Valley Center nursing home.
The flooding was caused by a water sprinkler that broke Wednesday night.
The boil advisory was in affect for the area west of Main Street between Airport Highway north to village limits.
It also affected Swanton Middle School and Swanton High School.
Residents can now use water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation without boiling the water.
