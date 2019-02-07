TPD seeking additional suspect in murder of 3-year-old

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police are looking for another suspect in the murder of 3-year-old Malachi Barnes.
Police say murder charges were filed on Jan. 23 for 20-year-old Andre White of Detroit and 18-year-old K’veon Giles of Toledo in relation to the murder.
Toledo police, as well as the United States Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, are looking for Giles and are asking for the public’s help.
Giles is described as a black male standing at 5′9″ and weighing 119 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
His last known address is 3540 Willys Parkway in Toledo.
Any information as to his whereabouts should be reported to Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Tips resulting in the arrest of Giles may be eligible for a cash reward.
Police say White is currently in the custody of the Wayne County, Michigan Sheriff’s Office on separate murder charges.
Barnes was riding in a car with his father and two other siblings on northbound I-75 in November when a vehicle pulled up to their vehicle and fired multiple shots into the vehicle.
Barnes was hit and later died at the hospital.
A 17-year-old has already been taken into custody and charged with complicity to commit murder in the case.
