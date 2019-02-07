Q&A: Boi-1da talks Grammy nods, working with Drake

Boi-1da: Personally, I don't feel like I am. I feel like I have a lot more to prove. Although I've been doing this for 10 years successfully, there's more for me to do before I even consider myself with them. ... In my mind, I'm still not there yet. I'm striving to be like somebody like Dr. Dre or somebody like Pharrell. Those guys have had moments in time with their music and have taken over decades. I still strive to be as greats as those guys.