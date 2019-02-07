PETA wants Disney to change Bo Peep’s ‘problematic’ look in ‘Toy Story 4’

PETA and its affiliates have released 11 exposés of 99 sheep operations on four continents revealing that the animals are beaten, stomped on, mutilated, and even skinned alive for wool. Because shearers are typically paid by volume, not by the hour, they’re driven to work quickly and carelessly. Strips of sheep’s skin—and even pieces of their ears—are cut or torn off during shearing, and the most gaping wounds are stitched up without any pain relief.