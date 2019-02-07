Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized with flu complications

I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to (expletive). First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.

Ozzy Osbourne