Boil advisory affect part of Swanton, including middle and high schools, after nursing home flooding

SWANTON (WTOL) - A boil advisory is now in affect for an area in Fulton County after a flood at a nursing home in Swanton.
The flood happened after a water sprinkler broke overnight at the Swanton Valley Center around 7 p.m.
According to a post by the Village of Swanton Facebook page, a boil advisory is in affect for the area west of Main Street between Airport Highway north to village limits.
The boil advisory is also affecting Swanton Middle School and Swanton High School, according to Swanton Superintendent Chris Lake.
Superintendent Lake says students are encouraged to bring bottled water to school. He says the district will also have water on hand for students and staff.
The elementary school is not part of the advisory.
Affected residents will receive a door hanger as quickly as crews can pass them out. The Village estimates that more than 700 properties are affected by the advisory.
The boil advisory includes drinking water. The Village recommends bringing all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.
The water is safe to use for bathing and other purposes without boiling.
The parking lot of the nursing home was underwater after the system broke. The Village of Swanton says thousands of gallons of water flooded into the parking lot.
Officials say there were no alarms set off to warn of the issue at the home.
The Swanton Fire Department spent hours their truck to help pump the water away from the catch basin in order to access the valve on the sprinkler system in order to close it.
In order to prevent more water from flowing into the parking lot, city officials say the Village Public Service crews closed a main water valve on Airport Highway.
The closure of this valve caused the water to depressurize for the majority of properties west of Main Street.
The nursing home will still be operational on Thursday. Workers are advised to park across the street.
