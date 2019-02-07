New roundabout coming to south Toledo this year

TOLEDO (WTOL) - New money is going enhance our roads this year.
Toledo city council has voted to pass the 2019 Capital Improvements Plan. Budgeted in this project are changes in and around the area of Detroit Avenue and Byrne Road.
Sometimes, the thought of roundabouts leaves people uneasy. They can be difficult to navigate for those who don’t use them all the time.
Roundabouts are now becoming a staple in Toledo, and they may be easier to navigate than you think.
The car in the roundabout always has the right of way, and if there’s no cars coming from the left, you can proceed into the intersection.
At the Marco’s Pizza location in south Toledo off of Rugby Road, team leader Ryan Crawford is looking forward to a more efficient passage for himself and his colleagues.
“I think they’re actually good for the community. It’s just going to help improve traffic flow, and going to help us, you know, with our delivery times as well,” he said.
Roundabouts also come with a lot of upsides, including slowing down through traffic and avoiding waiting at a stoplight if there’s no reason to.
National studies show they decrease vehicle emissions, save gas and are better for the environment.
This project comes in at just over $3.5 million, only 10 percent of which the city and your taxpayer dollars are responsible for.
For the reasons listed in those studies, the state is matching the city’s contribution and the federal government will foot the rest of the bill.
That money will not only build the roundabout, but Devonshire Road which is currently a one-way, will be opened up to through traffic, Detroit Avenue will be reconstructed from the Anthony Wayne Trail past the roundabout to Copland, and a bike lane will be added on either side.
Shelly Dodenhoff lives in the neighborhood and sees plenty of benefits to come.
“It will eliminate some of the semi traffic that we have here. We’re a very close community. We have children walking, playing... elderly people here, and would hope that it would help, sorry, the pothole situation," she said.
Also approved by city council are the following projects:
RESURFACING
- Woodruff Ave.
- Bancroft St.
- Reynolds Rd.
- S. Detroit Ave.
- Cherry St.
RECONSTRUCTING
- South Ave. from Reynolds to Byrne
- AW Trail from Collingwood to Emerald
Monroe St. is also set to be resurfaced and widened where it intersects with Talmadge Rd. as well as at Secor Rd.
