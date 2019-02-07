More Grammy nominees makes winning a greater challenge

"I think a lot of people expect 'Shallow' to win at least one in the song or record categories," he said. "But let's give it time. If you watch the Grammys for the next decade, two decades, three decades, I do believe in the long run more nominees should lead to more surprises. The fact that you probably don't need as many votes to win, the fact that some nominees might be splitting votes with each other who might otherwise be favorites, that can definitely lead to more so-called upsets."