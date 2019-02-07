Man who hit, killed 2 siblings on July 4 is sentenced to 11.5 years in prison

MONROE (WTOL) - Raymond Reyome, who struck and killed two teen siblings with his truck on the Fourth of July, was sentenced to 11.5 years in prison on Thursday.
The Erie, Michigan, man was driving a Ford F-150 on eastbound on Sterns Road east of Hidden Valley Drive when he traveled off the road for unknown reasons.
Police say the vehicle went across the shoulder and onto the roadway easement and hit 13-year-old Justin Haun of Lambertville and 16-year-old Alyssa Haun of Hinckley, Ohio.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sterns Road near Secor in Lambertville, Michigan.
Police believe the teens were walking on the lawn of a private residence at the time they were hit.
The two children were transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with serious injuries where they were both pronounced dead.
