Man who hit, killed 2 siblings on July 4 is sentenced to 11.5 years in prison
Raymond Reyome was sentenced on Thursday to 11.5 years in prison for the July 4 deaths of two teen siblings, who were hit by his truck while they were walking in Bedford Township.
By WTOL Newsroom | February 7, 2019 at 3:41 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 3:41 PM

MONROE (WTOL) - Raymond Reyome, who struck and killed two teen siblings with his truck on the Fourth of July, was sentenced to 11.5 years in prison on Thursday.

The Erie, Michigan, man was driving a Ford F-150 on eastbound on Sterns Road east of Hidden Valley Drive when he traveled off the road for unknown reasons.

Raymond Reyome was sentenced on Thursday to 11.5 years for hitting and killing two teenaged siblings with his truck along a road in Bedford Township on July 4.
Raymond Reyome was sentenced on Thursday to 11.5 years for hitting and killing two teenaged siblings with his truck along a road in Bedford Township on July 4. (SOURCE: WTOL)

Police say the vehicle went across the shoulder and onto the roadway easement and hit 13-year-old Justin Haun of Lambertville and 16-year-old Alyssa Haun of Hinckley, Ohio.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sterns Road near Secor in Lambertville, Michigan.

Alyssa Haun and Justin Haun (Source: Reeb Funeral Home)
Police believe the teens were walking on the lawn of a private residence at the time they were hit.

The two children were transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with serious injuries where they were both pronounced dead.

