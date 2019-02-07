Local shops aim to help lovers on a budget for Valentine’s Day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - On average $18.2 billion is expected to be spent on Valentine’s Day.
That’s about $136 per person according to the national retail federation.
Myrtle Flowers and Gift Shop located on Dorr Street is trying to cater to those who are on a budget.
“We can make anything that you want to accommodate you for the price that you have to spend. I don’t want you to look at the board you just let us know what you have to spend, and we will make something big and beautiful for you,” said Manager Cheryl Howald.
Instead of typical flowers and teddy bears they also have keepsakes that they say won’t break the bank.
“His and her key chain that’s nice it’s inexpensive and it’s only basically $2," said Howald.
Myrtle Flowers isn’t the only local shop that has been preparing weeks for Valentine’s Day. Bartz Vivano also have gifts in for shoppers on a budget.
“Plants are always an option for something little less expensive we have grab and go bouquets even if someone’s like hey I got twenty bucks and I really love carnations or poms or you know roses or something like that we can take whatever budget they have and kind of whip up a bouquet for them," Frank Vivano the president of Bartz Vivano said.
They even have a whole selection of gifts for couples on a budget.
