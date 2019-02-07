Local faith leaders discuss TARTA’s cuts to Sunday service impact on attendance

TOLEDO (WTOL) - TARTA’s cuts to Sunday service was the topic of discussion at the Annual Multi-Faith Breakfast Thursday.
Over 70 pastors and faith members gather together for the special breakfast every year.
Many of them said the cuts to TARTA, especially on Sundays, is having an impact on who can come to church.
“Toledo is a driving city but we fail to realize that there is a large population of transit dependent people in this community who have no way to get around other than public transportation," explained Crystal Taylor with the Multi-Faith Counsel of Northwest Ohio.
While service is still limited, churches and other organizations have stepped up to assist those neighborhoods who need rides.
