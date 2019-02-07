It’s here ... National Pizza Day is SATURDAY

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Not only is National Pizza Day an excuse to eat pizza, it’s a way to give back to the community!
One local Toledo favorite is using Saturday as a day of awareness for the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office DART (Drug Abuse Response Team) program.
On Saturday when you stop in to Home Slice Pizza on St. Clair Street downtown, they’ll donate a dollar from every pizza sold to DART.
Owner Michael Knight believes this program saves lives and has a personal connection to the program because Sheriff John Tharp is his second cousin.
So, now you have TWO excuses to eat pizza on Saturday.
For a full list of some of the Go-To Pizza Places in the 419 click here: http://www.wtol.com/story/38587970/everywhere-i-gos-go-to-pizza/
