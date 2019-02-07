Hallmark Channel showing Christmas movies all year long

(WTOL) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it is acceptable to watch Christmas movies all year long?
This year, the Hallmark Channel says yes.
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the channel’s Countdown to Christmas, they will be airing holiday movies every Friday night all year round, according to their Countdown to Christmas Facebook page.
Hallmark could basically be dubbed the Christmas Channel, so if they say it’s okay to watch Christmas movies when June rolls around, they’re probably right!
It’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together, from January to December!
