High school principal on leave after video appears to show him fighting student

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD (WJLA/CNN) - A Maryland high school principal is now on leave after a video on social media appears to show him fighting with a student.
The cellphone video shows the commotion in the halls of Charles Herbert Flowers High School and reportedly shows the school’s principal, Gorman Brown, in a scuffle with a student Wednesday morning.
Parent and educator Elana Anderson was shocked when she saw the video.
“Oh. Did he swing? It looks like he swung,” Anderson said. “Personally, I don’t think any school administrator should swing on a student regardless of the circumstances.”
In the video, the man takes a swipe at a student and a resource officer attempts to separate them.
Deshawn Anderson, another educator, said the act looked unprofessional, but says he needs more information.
“It definitely was a lack of judgment from the principal,” Deshawn Anderson said. “Definitely unwarranted, but I think you have to see the whole context of the situation to get a fair judgment of the principal and what happened in that situation.”
Prince George's County Public Schools said Brown is on leave as they investigate.
“Today’s incident is not in line with our school mission and values,” the school district said. “Please discuss with your child acceptable behaviors that support a positive school climate.”
“If you choose to become a teacher, then that is what you’re taking on. I don’t know if that is extreme. It’s part of the job,” Elana Anderson said.
