First Alert Day: Rain and possible record high temperatures

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Areas of patchy fog will linger with rain showers developing and possibly becoming heavy at times through the afternoon.
A FIRST ALERT DAY today for repeated rounds of rain showers and a few downpours. Rainfall of 1″ or more may be possible with an increased flooding threat. A few areas south of Toledo could hear some rumbles of thunder.
Highs today will soar into the upper 50s and may tie or break a record high. Temperatures near 60 south will be expected. Rain showers will end with a powerful cold front this evening.
It will turn much colder, brisk and windy tomorrow with highs tumbling back into the 20s. It will remain in the 20s into Saturday. Temperatures will reach back into the 30s on Sunday with a chance of late day rain and snow showers.
