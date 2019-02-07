Everyone performing at the 2019 Grammy Awards

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 file photo, Brandi Carlile performs at One Love Malibu at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif. A list of nominees in the top categories at the 2019 Grammys, including Kendrick Lamar, who is the leader with eight nominations, were announced Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, by the Recording Academy. Drake, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Childish Gambino, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, Maren Morris, SZA, Kacey Musgraves and Greta Van Fleet also scored multiple nominations. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) (Amy Harris)