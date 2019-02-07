Education advisory board hasn’t met for 2 years

CLEVELAND (AP) — A nine member advisory board to the Ohio Department of Higher Education lacks enough members to meet — and hasn't met for two years.
The Ohio Board of Regents, created by the Ohio General Assembly in 1963, releases an annual report on the Condition of Higher Education in Ohio and reviews the chancellor of education’s performance each year. Cleveland.com reports the board has not met for more than two years, due to a lack of quorum.
The board is written into the Ohio Revised Code, but there is no penalty included for failing to appoint replacements.
A spokesman for Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he is aware of the regent board vacancies and says the governor is reviewing all state boards.
