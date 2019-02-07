DeWALT drills recalled due to shock hazard

(WTOL) - DeWALT is recalling two different drills due to a shock hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall is due to the drills’ wiring being able to come in contact with internal moving parts, posing the risk of the user being shocked.
The recall affects about 122,000 of the DWD110 and DWD112 3/8 inch variable speeding reversing drills.
The DWD110 drill has a UPC of 885911037518 and the DWD112 has a UPC of 885911057319. Only drills with date codes 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY are affected.
The CPSC says if the drill is marked with an “X" after the date code, that means the drill has already been inspected and is not included in the recall. The date code can be down etched into the body of the drill below the label.
READ MORE: DeWALT Recalls Drills Due to Shock Hazard
The drills are similar in appearance: yellow with black accents with a power cable connected at one end.
The drills were sold in the United State and Canada at Home Depot, Lowe’s and other hardware stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon, from September 2017 through November 2018 for between $60 and $70.
Those with recalled drill should cease use immediately and contact DeWALT to schedule a free inspection and repair.
No injuries have yet been reported due to the recall.
The CPSC says DeWALT previously announced the recall independently in January due to the government recall.
Anyone with questions should contact DeWALT at 855-752-5259 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.