‘Cars are the Stars’ Charity Preview raises thousands of dollars for local children’s charities

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It was a night of glitz and glamour, and all for a great cause.
The 2019 ‘Cars are the Stars’ Charity Preview Gala at Seagate Centre Wednesday night was put on to benefit local children’s charities in need.
“They’re hoping to get $150,000 to donate to local charity which I think is a great number,” said Kelly Danison, director of The Toledo Auto Show.
“We’ve selected seven charities this year,” said Pat Stark, Executive Director of Auto Dealers United for Kids. “We’ve raised $1.9 million in the last 15 years and we’re definitely going to go over the two million mark.”
Of those seven charities is The Catholic Club, who said the donation couldn’t have come at a better time for them.
“We just found out we were having boiler issues,” said Paul Szymanski, Executive Director of The Catholic Club. “And a boiler in an old building like the Catholic Club is over 100 thousand dollars. So this money that we’ll receive will go a long way to help us get a new boiler.”
Along with tables full of food, drinks and live entertainment, people couldn’t stop talking about the very popular guest of honor, The 2020 Jeep Gladiator.
“The new Jeep Gladiator. By far. I don’t think anything else will get the looks that this will get,” said Denny Amrhein, owner of Grogan’s and Charlie’s Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.
You can check out the all-new 20-20 Jeep Gladiator, and over 180 other cars, this Thursday through Sunday at the Toledo Auto Show.
