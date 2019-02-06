Wife, step-daughter of pastor accused of child sex crimes, plead not guilty to various charges

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Alisa Haynes and Alexis Fortune were arraigned Wednesday afternoon before Judge James R. Knepp II in federal court.
Haynes and Fortune pleaded not guilty to a charge of tampering with a witness, victim, or informant. They each face a maximum of 30 years on the charge.
Fortune also pleaded not guilty to a charge of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and making a false statement or representation made to a department or agency of the United States.
She faces a mandatory seven years to life on the firearm charge and up to five years on the third count.
Judge Knepp set a pretrial conference date of March 11 in both cases.
Haynes is the wife of former pastor Anthony Haynes, who is facing federal sex-trafficking charges. Fortune is his step-daughter.
