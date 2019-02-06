Wife, step-daughter of pastor accused of child sex crimes, plead not guilty to various charges

Alexis Fortune (left) and Alisa Haynes (right) are being held in the Lucas Co. jail and are expected to appear in court tomorrow.
By WTOL Newsroom | February 6, 2019 at 4:51 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 4:51 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Alisa Haynes and Alexis Fortune were arraigned Wednesday afternoon before Judge James R. Knepp II in federal court.

Haynes and Fortune pleaded not guilty to a charge of tampering with a witness, victim, or informant. They each face a maximum of 30 years on the charge.

Fortune also pleaded not guilty to a charge of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and making a false statement or representation made to a department or agency of the United States.

She faces a mandatory seven years to life on the firearm charge and up to five years on the third count.

Judge Knepp set a pretrial conference date of March 11 in both cases.

Haynes is the wife of former pastor Anthony Haynes, who is facing federal sex-trafficking charges. Fortune is his step-daughter.

