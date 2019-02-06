Trump announces 2nd summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump announced that the second summit will be held Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam.

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., watch, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik)
February 5, 2019 at 9:52 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 9:52 PM

Author: Associated Press | Published: 9:43 PM EST February 5, 2019 | Updated: 9:44 PM EST February 5, 2019

President Donald Trump will hold a two-day summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam to try to convince him to give up his nuclear weapons program.

The announcement was made in Trump's prepared remarks the White House released for his Tuesday night State of the Union address.

Trump has said that his outreach to Kim and their first meeting last June in Singapore opened a path to peace. But there is not yet a concrete plan for how denuclearization could be implemented.

U.S. intelligence chiefs believe there is little likelihood Kim will voluntarily give up his nuclear weapons or missiles capable of carrying them. Private analysts reviewing commercial satellite imagery have assessed that the North is still developing nuclear and missile technology despite suspending tests.