TPD need your help identifying a man on the run

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Police need your help identifying a man on the run.
Police say the man entered the Cricket Wireless store on Glendale Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
That’s when he pointed a black handgun at an employee and demanded “all of the iPhones.”
The suspect then fled eastbound on Glendale.
He is described as a black male, with a thin build standing at 5 feet and 3 inches. He was wearing distressed/torn blue jeans and black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.
Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to call detectives at 419-255-1111
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.