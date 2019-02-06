TPD need your help identifying a man on the run

By WTOL Newsroom | February 5, 2019 at 11:07 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 11:07 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Police need your help identifying a man on the run.

Police say the man entered the Cricket Wireless store on Glendale Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

That’s when he pointed a black handgun at an employee and demanded “all of the iPhones.”

The suspect then fled eastbound on Glendale.

He is described as a black male, with a thin build standing at 5 feet and 3 inches. He was wearing distressed/torn blue jeans and black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to call detectives at 419-255-1111

