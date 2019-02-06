Tiffin Fire Dept. selling t shirts as fundraiser for one of their own diagnosed with liver cancer

TIFFIN (WTOL) - The Tiffin Fire Department is working to help one of their own.
Tiffin Firefighter Sean Tyler has been with the department for 12 years. For the last few years he has been dealing with liver failure which has recently developed into liver cancer.
That is why Tiffin Fire and their firefighters union have decided that this years 4th Annual Sports Raffle will raise proceeds for Sean and his family.
Along with the March event, they are selling these shirts that read "His Fight is our Fight"
Tiffin Firefighters Local 322 president Chad Everhart said Tyler is the seventh current or former Tiffin Firefighter who has been diagnosed with cancer.
“It’s been proven that firefighters have a 68 percent higher cancer rate than the average population. And, you know, he’s married, got 3 young kids, and while he is fighting this we’re going to fight with him and help take care of them and help spread the awareness of what he’s dealing with,” said Everhart.
The shirts will be on sale until March 9th. You can pick one up in person at the downtown Tiffin fire department for 10 dollars, or you can order online for 20.
