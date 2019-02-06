Tiffin crystal glass artist creates replica Titanic crystalware

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Nearly 107 years after the Titanic sank an Irish born local artist discovered a connection to the famous ship.
Aidan Scully is one of only three Master Crystal Glass Cutters in the United States, and he creates his art and sells them in his downtown Tiffin shop Hawkes Crystal.
Recently, Aidan learned that the Titanic's final docking before its fateful voyage was in his home town at Cork Harbor, and the ship was anchored 800 yards from his childhood home.
“I’d look out my bedroom window and I could envision the Titanic out there,” said Scully.
So to honor the ships legacy, Aidan has cut replica crystal goblets to the exact White Star Line design.
And with any $40 or more purchase, customers are entered into a drawing to win two of these White Star Line goblets to take home.
He has also just finished recreating a crystal bowl design served from on the Titanic as well.
His goal is to bring back an appreciation of the handcrafted artistry of a century ago.
“Going back 100 years ago, it was all just about style and grace. And the Titanic glasses, they were hand made and hand blown in England,” said Scully.
And you'll have until April 14th to add your name into this drawing.
