Soaking Showers & Flood Potential Ahead

TOLEDO (WTOL) - We will be watching local rivers closely this week as more rounds of heavy downpours are likely. The first round of showers will exit by Wednesday afternoon but more rainfall is likely on a First Alert Day Thursday. In addition to normal high water following soaking rainfall there is a threat for more ice jams as ice chunks continue to break and move down rivers. These can cause quick flash flooding.
Below is a snap shot of local watershed expected rainfall over the next 2 days. If you’re asking what is a watershed? If rain falls in these areas it will eventually find it’s way to the main river. As example, Maumee River watershed is the area where rainfall will eventually trickle to the Maumee River.
Another way we monitor local rivers is at specific locations where equipment is set-up to constantly measure river levels. Below are a few select past and future graphics that highlight potential minor flooding on the Maumee and Blanchard River.
