Seating dispute between elderly women sparks brawl at bingo game

RIDEAU LAKES, Canada (Gray News) - A harmless game of bingo turned into an all out brawl at a long-term care facility in Canada Tuesday afternoon.
Two women, described as 79 and 86 years old, got into a dispute over seating, the Ottowa Citizen reported.
Ontario Provincial Police said the one-on-one spat turned into a free-for-all as other residents joined the melee.
Fortunately, nobody suffered serious injuries.
Officers said no charges will be pursued.
