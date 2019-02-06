Police testify on day 3 of trial of man accused of murdering 25-year-old

By Ariyl Onstott | February 6, 2019 at 11:34 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 11:34 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The third day of a jury trial for a man accused of murder is underway Wednesdsay.

Lonzo Rivers is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Dakoda Rogers in south Toledo in November 2017.

Rivers was arrested in May after going on the run for months after the shooting.

Toledo police testified during day three of the trial, describing what happened when Rivers visited the Safety Building to file a complaint against Dakoda Rogers in November.

Rivers told police Rogers was blackmailing him over a sex video.

On the morning of November 20, 2017, Rivers told police a person he didn’t recognize was threatening to post a sex tape of him online if he didn’t pay him.

Through text, Rivers and Rogers agreed to meet in the parking lot of a south Toledo gas station later that day.

Rivers would leave the money and Rogers would leave the DVD.

Rivers' defense attorney says to protect himself, he brought a gun and two friends, Mark Diebert and Brandon Stein. Daniel Matney also joined.

Prosecutors say Rivers brought those men to set a trap for Rogers, ultimately killing him.

Surveillance video shows Rivers shooting into Rogers' car.

All men face charges in this case.

