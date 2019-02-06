Lucas Co. Commissioners approve new roundabout at Dorr, McCord Street

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Lucas County Commissioners are approving a new roundabout at Dorr and McCord Street.
The goal of the project is to reduce traffic in the area by allowing cars to constantly keep moving instead of getting stopped at a stoplight.
A problem that could be even more pronounced with the planned I-475 interchange at Dorr.
“It’s been funded by ODOT and the Federal Government and the plans are essentially complete and it will be put out for bid this September," said Chief Deputy Engineer, Michael Pinewski.
Lucas County Engineers expect the project will break ground at the beginning of next year.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.