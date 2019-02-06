Lowe’s to host national hiring day on Feb. 13 to hire more than 50,000 store associates

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the busiest season for home improvement projects approaches, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will host its second annual National Hiring Day to hire more than 50,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal associates across its more than 1,700 U.S. stores.
Candidates can apply in-person at Lowe’s stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 13. They will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers, speak with associates and some may receive on-the-spot offers.
"Lowe's is a great fit for individuals who thrive on serving customers and want the benefits of working with one of the largest retailers in the country while being in a close-knit team environment," said Jennifer Weber, Lowe's executive vice president, human resources. "Our National Hiring Day approach has proven to be a successful path for many to transition into careers with Lowe's. Last year, nearly 40 percent of seasonal associates transitioned into permanent part-time and full-time positions."
In-store seasonal positions, which typically support stores between February and September, include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and loaders. Lowe's seasonal associates benefit from competitive pay and a 10 percent employee discount.
Part-time and full-time positions are also available and include department supervisors, customer service associates, cashiers, stockers and sales specialists. Part-time and full-time associates can take advantage of Lowe's health and wellness benefits, with eligibility after 30 days of continuous service, incentive programs, 401(k), a discounted stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement and paid volunteer time.
Lowe’s also offers Track to the Trades, a company-funded certification program to help part-time and full-time associates pursue careers in the skilled trades, such as plumbing, electrical or HVAC. Full-time associates are eligible for two weeks paid parental leave and 10 weeks maternity leave for childbirth.
Lowe's provides leadership development and career advancement opportunities at all levels to support associates and customers. Lowe's currently employs more than 240,000 associates across its U.S. stores, including 200 store managers who started as seasonal employees. Lowe's is recognized by Viqtory as a 2019 Military Friendly® Employer and Military Friendly® Spouse Employer.
To learn more about available positions in your area, Lowe’s benefits or to apply online with any device, visit jobs.lowes.com/spring-hire.