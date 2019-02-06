Leaf collection continues into February

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Do you still have leaves that need to be picked up on your street?
Many Toledoans are frustrated that the city is taking so long to get the job done again this year.
While we’re experiencing a break in the weather, city crews are out working to play catch up.
Leaf collection is something that Toledo residents pay taxes for.
In fact, since 1982, voters have continued to approve a levy to help supplement the costs of these kinds of public works projects.
While many Toledoans are frustrated still seeing leaves in their neighborhoods this late into the season, others are just happy the job is getting done.
South Toledo resident, Sandra Barbour said she was happy to see city workers out working so hard, and local folks with jobs to do.
“Well, it’s good because at least, there’s no sidewalks out here so it makes it hard for cars coming back and forth down the road, but it’s okay, I mean now it is, that they’re cleaning it up and the streets look nice,” she said.
Some streets have seen a first pass over, and residents have raked more leaves into the street.
If that's the case, and you have the ability, it may be better for you and the environment to mulch them at this point if you can. Otherwise, the city will effort second passes for streets that need it.
It's also taking longer to get those leaves up because they've already started to break down and have to be raked and loosened for the vacuum to catch them.
“We are about 80 percent done with the collection of leaves, which sounds great, but we do acknowledge that means about one in five areas still haven’t seen a leaf collection or a leaf vacuum truck in their area," said Toledo spokesperson, Ignazio Messina. "We know that we have not done the best job collecting leaves. The mayor admitted that in November it should’ve been better, so we were hampered by a number of things, most recently, the arctic blast, some snow, so it slowed us down a little bit.”
If your street hasn't seen leaf pick up yet, you can call the city and they'll add you to their list of streets to cover.
There is a chance that they may have missed areas without realizing it, and encourage city residents to call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.
